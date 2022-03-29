Short Interest in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Drops By 33.6%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,180,000 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 27,400,000 shares. Currently, 21.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 15,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

