Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Increases By 123.3%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 123.3% from the February 28th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLW. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after buying an additional 47,659 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $17.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

