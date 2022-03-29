Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Drops By 54.7%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEO. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. 178,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,986. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.