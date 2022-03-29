Short Interest in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Decreases By 33.2%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,651,300 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the February 28th total of 26,421,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,290.2 days.

Shares of SNPMF opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.58.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.