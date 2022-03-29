Short Interest in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Increases By 75.0%

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Shares of ZNH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,736. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.35. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.