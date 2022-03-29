Short Interest in DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) Declines By 52.2%

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the February 28th total of 463,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat during the third quarter worth about $768,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DatChat by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat during the third quarter worth about $437,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DatChat alerts:

NASDAQ:DATS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 77,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,202. DatChat has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80.

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DatChat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DatChat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.