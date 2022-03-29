Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Rises By 113.2%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 113.2% from the February 28th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 253.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DKSH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKSHF remained flat at $$80.50 during trading on Tuesday. DKSH has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $86.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58.

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

