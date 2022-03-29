Short Interest in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Increases By 58.3%

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLAC. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,477,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 406.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 508,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 408,365 shares during the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FLAC stock remained flat at $$9.83 on Tuesday. 931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,325. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.