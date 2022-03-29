Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Declines By 36.0%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of GLMD stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,008. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.94. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

