Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Declines By 36.0%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of GLMD stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,008. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.94. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
