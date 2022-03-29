Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Increases By 54.5%

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 44,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,431. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.