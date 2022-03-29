Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Increases By 54.5%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 44,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,431. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

