Short Interest in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Declines By 36.4%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Great Elm Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GEG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93. Great Elm Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.99.
Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
