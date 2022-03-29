Short Interest in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Declines By 36.4%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Great Elm Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

NASDAQ:GEG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93. Great Elm Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%.

Great Elm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.