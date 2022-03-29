Short Interest in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Grows By 79.5%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HKXCY stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 71,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $69.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.4853 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2.23%.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (Get Rating)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

