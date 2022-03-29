Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Rises By 55.3%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:HYPMY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,400. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.72. Hypera has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

