Short Interest in IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Drops By 30.3%

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.5 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBIBF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

IBIBF opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. IBI Group has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

