Short Interest in Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Expands By 145.9%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,400 shares, a growth of 145.9% from the February 28th total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRRGF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS KRRGF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. 38,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,181. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

