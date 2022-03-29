Short Interest in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Declines By 33.7%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 5,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE KBH traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. 41,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,183. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $52.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

About KB Home (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.