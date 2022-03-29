Short Interest in Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Expands By 175.0%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of KPELY opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. Keppel has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $9.75.
