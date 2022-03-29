Short Interest in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Declines By 58.0%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE KREF traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. 445,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 465.17 and a quick ratio of 465.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KREF. JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $83,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

