Short Interest in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Declines By 58.0%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE KREF traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. 445,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 465.17 and a quick ratio of 465.17.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on KREF. JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $83,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (Get Rating)
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.
