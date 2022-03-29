Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Drops By 52.2%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
LUMIF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 5,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,707. Luminex Resources has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.
Luminex Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luminex Resources (LUMIF)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.