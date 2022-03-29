Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Drops By 52.2%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LUMIF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 5,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,707. Luminex Resources has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. It explores for gold, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

