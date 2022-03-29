Short Interest in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Decreases By 44.8%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the February 28th total of 117,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LYRA stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 54,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.12.

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

