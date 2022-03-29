Short Interest in NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Drops By 49.1%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NEXNF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,227. NEXE Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43.

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

