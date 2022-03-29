Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Grows By 84.8%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,500 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the February 28th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,582. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $105,000.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.