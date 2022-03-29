Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Grows By 84.8%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,500 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the February 28th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,582. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 5,000 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $105,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.