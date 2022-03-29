Short Interest in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Rises By 165.1%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 165.1% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $13.08. 63,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,423. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

