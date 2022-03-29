Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Expands By 92.8%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,045,100 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the February 28th total of 542,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,559,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 206,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,080. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18.

SoftBank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

