Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Grows By 67.2%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,300 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the February 28th total of 317,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 161.0 days.
TELNF stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77.
Telenor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
