Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Grows By 67.2%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,300 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the February 28th total of 317,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 161.0 days.

TELNF stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

