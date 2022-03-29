Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Expands By 122.9%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the February 28th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of TOMZ opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.
