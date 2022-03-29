Short Interest in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Rises By 153.8%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
TRCA stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.
About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition
