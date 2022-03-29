Short Interest in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Rises By 153.8%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TRCA stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

