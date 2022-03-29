Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Increases By 138.3%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, an increase of 138.3% from the February 28th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $9.22.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.