Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Increases By 138.3%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, an increase of 138.3% from the February 28th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $9.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 247.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period.

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

