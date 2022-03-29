Short Interest in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Declines By 30.2%

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zovio by 21.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 68,226 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zovio by 2.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,511,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 65,922 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zovio during the third quarter worth about $296,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zovio by 228.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 73,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zovio by 1,292.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Zovio has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

