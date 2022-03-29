Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target Lowered to €14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GCTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($21.98) to €21.50 ($23.63) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($24.18) to €18.50 ($20.33) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $17.48 on Monday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $40.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

