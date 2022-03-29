Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sientra in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). William Blair also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIEN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the third quarter worth $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 45,920.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 388.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 126,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

