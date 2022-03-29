Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) vs. Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Head to Head Survey

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sientra alerts:

89.5% of Sientra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sientra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sientra and Cadre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sientra currently has a consensus target price of $8.41, suggesting a potential upside of 266.59%. Cadre has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.17%. Given Sientra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sientra is more favorable than Cadre.

Profitability

This table compares Sientra and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra -112.89% N/A -42.62% Cadre N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sientra and Cadre’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra $80.68 million 1.65 -$62.48 million ($1.71) -1.34 Cadre $427.29 million 1.93 N/A N/A N/A

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Sientra.

Summary

Cadre beats Sientra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sientra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc. operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM. The miraDry segment focuses on sales of the miraDry System, consisting of a console and a handheld device which uses consumable single-use bioTips. The company was founded by Hani M. Zeini on August 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

Cadre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.