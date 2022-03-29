SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Down 57.0% in March

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the February 28th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of SIFCO Industries worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.66. 18,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 million, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.57.

SIFCO Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SIFCO Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

About SIFCO Industries (Get Rating)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.