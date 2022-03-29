Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,360 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $500,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,666 shares of company stock worth $4,171,528 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.