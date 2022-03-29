Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in CBRE Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.84.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.