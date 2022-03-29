Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ameren by 38.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Ameren by 1,294.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 126,228 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 796.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 39,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.46%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

