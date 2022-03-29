Signaturefd LLC Has $226,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 16,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $199.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

