Signaturefd LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 322.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,444,000 after purchasing an additional 440,500 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at $45,614,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at $41,540,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 29.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,756,000 after buying an additional 317,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNV opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.02 and a 200-day moving average of $140.10. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $122.53 and a 52-week high of $168.37.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

