Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 112.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Baidu by 82.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.13.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $147.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.26 and its 200 day moving average is $154.15. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.18 and a twelve month high of $228.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

