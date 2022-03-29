Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

