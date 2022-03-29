Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,651 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 115.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,304,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 699,454 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 12.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,512,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KGC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.