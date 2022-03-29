Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,565 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,707 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,679,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,302,000 after acquiring an additional 219,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue cut Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

