Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the February 28th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 116.2 days.

OTCMKTS SSLLF opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $162.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.86.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $430.71 million during the quarter.

SSLLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €120.00 ($131.87) to €96.00 ($105.49) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Siltronic from €135.00 ($148.35) to €115.00 ($126.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Siltronic from €145.00 ($159.34) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

