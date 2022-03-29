SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 436,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTGF opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
