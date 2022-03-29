Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,620 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZYGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,580 ($20.70) to GBX 1,620 ($21.22) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smiths Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $822.00.

Shares of SMGZY stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Smiths Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

