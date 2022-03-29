Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,620 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,580 ($20.70) to GBX 1,620 ($21.22) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smiths Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $822.00.

Shares of SMGZY stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

