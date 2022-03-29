Snowball Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Snowball has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $22,240.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Snowball has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.54 or 0.07120917 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,491.09 or 0.99830585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054628 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,563,284 coins and its circulating supply is 5,594,768 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

