Societe Generale Upgrades NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NXGPF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($92.19) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($104.79) to GBX 8,150 ($106.76) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7,489.33.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average of $101.59. NEXT has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

