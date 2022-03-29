Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($39.56) to €33.00 ($36.26) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Software Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

STWRY opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.