Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) vs. Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Head to Head Survey

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Solid Power alerts:

55.4% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Solid Power and Sono-Tek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 143.36 $18.09 million N/A N/A Sono-Tek $14.83 million 6.73 $1.12 million $0.15 42.34

Solid Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sono-Tek.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A 14.07% 4.32% Sono-Tek 15.04% 11.76% 8.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Solid Power and Sono-Tek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solid Power presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.40%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Solid Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Power Inc. is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.