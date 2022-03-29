Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. Solo Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of DTC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. 484,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $23.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Solo Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
