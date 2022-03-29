Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. Solo Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DTC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. 484,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

